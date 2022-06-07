6/7/22: Americade evolving

There may be a verdict in Nick Hillary's civil rights case against the Potsdam police by this afternoon, so here's a special look at what happened at the trial this week in Albany. Natasha Haverty was NCPR's reporter on the scene and talked about the case with SOTD host David Sommerstein.
A jury in Albany found Potsdam police did not violate Nick Hillary's rights when they detained him in connection with the murder of Garrett Phillips in 2011. Hillary was found not guilty of the crime in 2016. Also: Hospitals are feeling the pinch because of the pandemic, and some are laying off staff.
This time of year, many of us are getting our gardens planted. The growing season has just begun. Around our region, you’ll find backyard gardens, CSA gardens, flower gardens and community gardens. So, Todd Moe and Monica Sandreczki, co-hosts of NCPR's morning news show, Northern Light, just started their own garden plot.
Friends, family, and fellow forest rangers gathered in Wilmington on Thursday to honor Capt. Christopher Kostoss, who died by suicide last week. The funeral was held at Whiteface ski area, where hundreds of people gathered to remember Kostoss, who was an avid downhill skier and lived in Wilmington. Kostoss was...
June is Pride Month, which celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. During the first week of June a number of students at Massena’s high school began wearing rainbow apparel to mark the start of the month; shirts, pins, colors in their hair. And rainbow flags, worn as capes.
