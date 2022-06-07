ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Diagnosis: Dementia

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following was submitted by Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative (DFCI) A diagnosis of any devastating disease is difficult. When the disease has no cure or any hope of a cure, it can leave one without hope. For Ted and me that diagnosis came over three years ago. It...

Walworth County ADRC to Host Medicare Workshops

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by Walworth County Administration Department. The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) will offer Welcome to Medicare workshops on Thursday, June 16th, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This popular educational session will provide information about Medicare and Medicaid options for individuals turning 65 years of age or those over 65 and planning to retire.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Whitewater Arts Alliance Receives $3,000 Grant

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by the Whitewater Arts Alliance. In December of 2021, the Whitewater Arts Alliance received a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin Arts Rescue Program (WARP). The WARP award was created in response to the continuing pandemic, and provides funding to art organizations for pandemic-related losses sustained due to the cancellation of programming, operations, and events. It is made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Wisconsin Arts Board distributed these funds to “help secure jobs and keep the doors open to the hundreds of arts organizations in Wisconsin that add value to the state’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities.” The funds can be used in five main areas of support: salary for staff positions, artist fees, rent and utilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional costs associated with re-openings.
WHITEWATER, WI
No-Mow Roadside Pollinator Program

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by the Walworth County Public Works. Have you heard the buzz? A no-mow pollinator program along County roadways is entering its third year. A collaboration between Walworth County Public Works and the Geneva Lake Conservancy, the program promotes pollinator health by allowing grass and native plants to flourish along select County roadways.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
This Week’s City Meetings

City of Whitewater Plan and Architectural Review Commission Meeting Agenda – Monday @ 6:00 p.m. Agenda includes Public Hearing For A Conditional Use Permit For A Proposed Motor Vehicle Dealer To Be. Located At 896 S Janesville St., Parcel #/WUP 00316D For William Garcia and Discussion And Update On...
WHITEWATER, WI
Whitewater Arts Alliance Summer Concert Series Savory Sounds Returns

Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Whitewater Arts Alliance. The Whitewater Arts Alliance, in partnership with Fairhaven Senior Services, First Citizens State Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, Olm & Associates, PremierBank, and Associated Bank will present their 2022 concert series Savory Sounds at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 West Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on June 23, 30, and July 14, 21, and 28. Attendees may bring their own lunch or purchase lunch from participating vendors while they enjoy music by the The Brothers Quinn, Brass Knuckles Brass Quintet with Percussion, Amanecer Y Más (Marco Wence Trio), Ken Lonnquist and Friends, and the Ken Killian Combo Killer and the Salty Dogs.
WHITEWATER, WI
Kansas man arrested after allegedly caught on video peering into a child’s bedroom window

Editor’s note: The following announcement was made on the Whitewater Police Department’s Facebook page on June 9. “As a Community Update, the Whitewater Police Department responded to two separate incidents that occurred on June 5th and 6th on the east side of the city. The Police Department received two separate reports of a male that was peering into a child’s bedroom window during the early morning hours of June 5th and 6th. This incident was caught on video surveillance. Additionally, this same male reportedly attended the Whitewater High School graduation ceremony on June 5th. On June 8th, 2022, Christopher Cole, from the State of Kansas, was arrested for these incidents and criminal charges of Disorderly Conduct (2 counts) and Knowingly Failing to Notify School of Sex Offender Status were referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office. The Whitewater Police Departments recognizes that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.”
WHITEWATER, WI
Whitewater Charge 9U Baseball Tournament Champs

Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Whitewater Charge 9U Baseball. The Whitewater Charge 9U baseball team took the Gold at the Lake Geneva “Launch It In The Lake” tournament June 4 and 5. This team of area Whitewater youth won five games by blistering the baseball for 79 runs and defending their turf, allowing only 22.
WHITEWATER, WI

