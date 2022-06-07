Diagnosis: Dementia

Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Whitewater Arts Alliance. The Whitewater Arts Alliance, in partnership with Fairhaven Senior Services, First Citizens State Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, Olm & Associates, PremierBank, and Associated Bank will present their 2022 concert series Savory Sounds at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 West Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on June 23, 30, and July 14, 21, and 28. Attendees may bring their own lunch or purchase lunch from participating vendors while they enjoy music by the The Brothers Quinn, Brass Knuckles Brass Quintet with Percussion, Amanecer Y Más (Marco Wence Trio), Ken Lonnquist and Friends, and the Ken Killian Combo Killer and the Salty Dogs.
