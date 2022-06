The All of Us Research Program University of Arizona-Banner Health appointed Francisco Moreno, MD, to lead the program as contact principal investigator, effective May 23. The All of Us Research Program, an initiative of the National Institutes of Health, aims to enroll 1 million or more people to build one of the largest and most diverse databases of health information to support researchers in their quest to find answers to some of our most difficult health questions.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO