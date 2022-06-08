Rudy Salas to advance to general election for 22nd Congressional District: ABC News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News has projected Rudy Salas will win the special election for California's 22nd Congressional District and advance to the general election in November.

Due to redistricting, this seat is different from the previous 22nd Congressional District that was formerly held by Devin Nunes and projected to be won by Connie Conway.

The counties involved in this district are Kings, Tulare and Kern.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Primary sends mixed signals in Democratic controlled California

California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Some local election frontrunners preparing to take office

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Three local key races could already be decided. A new Fresno city council member, Fresno County Sheriff, and the Kings County District Attorney. These candidates already have the necessary votes to secure their respective offices, though a win is not certain. Still, these candidates are already waiting...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley candidates leading the state legislature races

Rudy Salas, Esmerelda Soria, Connie Conway, and David Shepard have taken the lead in the Central Valley districts. Conway has a considerable lead over her competitor Lourin Hubbard. As of Wednesday afternoon, Conway has 59.5% of the vote, compared to Hubbard’s 40.5%. If her lead stands she’ll fill Devin Nunes’ seat until the end of […]
FRESNO, CA
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Axios

Political earthquake in California has the left on the run

Voters in deep-blue California rebuked Democrats in both the Bay Area and Southland on Tuesday. In San Francisco, a progressive prosecutor was recalled. In Los Angeles, a billionaire former Republican is in the runoff for mayor. Why it matters: Even in top Democratic power centers, midterm-year liberal voters are fed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Calif. officials order hefty water cuts for San Joaquin River users

With the drought continuing to ravage California, the state took unprecedented action to order cities and growers to stop pumping from rivers and streams throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board announced the cutbacks, which will affect water users from Fresno through Northern California.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KVIA

FINAL RESULTS: Doña Ana County June 7 primary election

DOÑA ANA COUNTY - A total of 15,400 voters in Doña Ana County cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election, reflecting a turnout of 16.35% of registered major party voters, according to the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office. This marked a decrease from the 2020 election, when...
ELECTIONS
