Rudy Salas to advance to general election for 22nd Congressional District: ABC News

ABC News has projected Rudy Salas will win the special election for California's 22nd Congressional District and advance to the general election in November.

Due to redistricting, this seat is different from the previous 22nd Congressional District that was formerly held by Devin Nunes and projected to be won by Connie Conway.

The counties involved in this district are Kings, Tulare and Kern.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.