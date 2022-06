WEST GOSHEN — Marple Newtown faced a daunting challenge Saturday. Mars, its opponent in the PIAA Class 2A championship game, came into the final with one of the most potent offenses in the state. Overall, the Fightin’ Planet was averaging 18.1 goals per game, 19.3 in the postseason, had eight games with 20 or more goals and had been held to single digits just once. That had come in their only loss, a five-goal setback to perennial Ohio power Upper Arlington, which recently won the Division 1 state title in the Buckeye State for the 17th time.

7 HOURS AGO