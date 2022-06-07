ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Council Shows Skepticism for Ban on New Hotel Construction

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer
Noozhawk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday inched toward passing a moratorium on new hotels, but nothing is certain. The council will return on June 28 to vote on the potential ordinance. The vote was 5-2, with council members Alejandra Gutierrez and Randy Rowse objecting. "The housing crisis in...

Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 6.8.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Giana Magnoli, managing editor of Noozhawk, with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara City Hall Comforted By Chick-fil-A’s Traffic Agreement

What a difference three months makes. Chick-fil-A snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Tuesday, convincing the Santa Barbara City Council to rescind its nuisance findings and move forward together to create a traffic-management agreement for the State Street restaurant. It was a stunning comeback for the popular Chick-fil-A...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

AIDS/LifeCycle Riders Roll Into Santa Barbara County

Riders for AIDS/LifeCycle arrived in Santa Maria on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 545-mile trek that will keep them in Santa Barbara County through most of Friday. About 3,000 riders, roadies and others traveled from Paso Robles to Santa Maria, where they spent the night at Preisker Park, welcoming the mild coastal weather after dealing with temperatures in the 90s the day before.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: SBCAG Housing Needs Algorithm Needs an Overhaul

People need homes to live in; it’s logical that the more people there are in the country, the more houses are needed. California has adopted policies that encourage a mass migration of new people into the state who have not been properly vetted and have no visible means of to support themselves; these folks need somewhere to live.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

County Voters Elect Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown to Another Term

Sheriff Bill Brown was re-elected by Santa Barbara County voters Tuesday with 56.7% of the vote in semi-official election night results over Lt. Juan Camarena, who received 42.9% of the vote. The Santa Barbara County Elections Office results included 44,824 vote-by-mail ballots and 4,464 ballots cast or dropped off at...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

3165 Padaro Ln, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Quintessential California vibes pair beautifully with Montecito's relaxed sophistication and luxe construction to create a spectacular oceanfront property unlike any other. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the supreme privacy that the bluff allows yet with phenomenal private beach access for an easy connection to the sand. Inside the residence, gracious public spaces open to the view for effortless indoor/outdoor living. Dual baths/closets in the primary suite offer a sublime way to begin and end your days. Two offices, a guest house, wine cellar, gym, and state-of-the-art security system offer an enviable lifestyle. The 1.95 acre property is a virtual organic playground with flat grounds, ancient specimen trees and mature landscaping, babbling fountains, and direct access to the beach.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Salud Carbajal, Brad Allen Ahead in 24th District Congressional Race

Congressman Salud Carbajal and Brad Allen will advance to the November general election for the 24th District Congressional seat, which represents Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and part of Ventura County. Carbajal was first elected in the 2016 election and received 62.6% of votes in the Secretary of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Walter (Wally) Schall of Santa Barbara, 1943-2022

Walter (Wally) Schall was born Feb. 12, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Walther and Irma Schall. He passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 from Lewy body dementia. Wally attended grade school in Portland Oregon, then moved to Santa Barbara with his mother and sister in 1955 after his dad passed away. He attended La Cumbre Junior High, and was part of the first graduating class from San Marcos High School in 1961. He was on the Royals Basketball team and scored the first two points in school history.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sara Mendoza Ramos of Santa Barbara, 1927-2022

Sara Mendoza Ramos was born on Oct. 9, 1927 in Penjamo, Guanajuato, Mexico, and passed away at 94 years on June 3, 2022. The last surviving sibling of seven, Sara was raised by Jesus and Margarita Mendoza in her beloved hometown on La Hacienda de la Calle Guanajuato. She met...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

‘No Strangers to Change,’ Graduates of Orcutt Academy High School Bid Farewell

Ending an admittedly unpredictable experience, the Orcutt Academy High School Class of 2022 bid farewell, but not before remembering a classmate who died of cancer. “The Class of 2022 is no stranger to change,” salutatorian Jessica Rivera said, recalling the rollercoaster of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on learning and life. “We’ve all had to grow up so fast. There’s no shortage of dilemmas facing our generation, and they were all illuminated for us during the pandemic.”
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

St. Joseph High School in Orcutt Sends Off ‘Resilient’ Class of 2022

The stands at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt were filled with cheering families and friends as the school held its 55th commencement ceremony Thursday morning. The school’s Class of 2022 consisted of 111 graduates, nearly all of whom plan to continue their education at colleges across the country. Five students will be either enlisting in the military or attending the U.S. Air Force Academy.
ORCUTT, CA

