TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo men's tennis team will be holding its weekly co-ed junior tennis camp starting Wednesday, June 22 at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts. This camp will be run by the Toledo men's and women's tennis coaching staff and current UT players. Each camp will be limited to 16 participants, and each session is scheduled for "fair weather only".

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO