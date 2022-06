EUGENE, Ore. – For the first time since 2018, fifth-year senior Tejaswin Shankar has been crowned the 2022 NCAA Men's High Jump Champion on Friday (June 10) at Hayward Field. The title came after a jump off between Shankar and Georgia senior Darius Carbin. Both Shankar and Carbin fouled...

