The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) elected Don Millis, the body’s newly appointed Republican member, as its next chair in a 5-1 vote. As chair, Millis will have the ability to set the commission’s agenda, direct questions to the agency’s nonpartisan staff and certify the results of this fall’s midterm elections. Millis was appointed to the body this week by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos following the resignation of Dean Knudson.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO