Nguyên Khôi Nguyễn ’04 Chronicles His Family’s Fertility Journey during the COVID-19 Pandemic in a Six-Part Webcomic for McSweeney’s

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.
“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.
According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
