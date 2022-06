June 10, 2022 - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest inflation report Friday, and the results are disheartening for those that call Tampa Bay home. Tampa again paced the country, with consumer prices surging by over 11% in May compared to last year. The national rate, the highest level since 1981, is 8.6%. While prices continue soaring, Redfin reported that luxury home sales in the region dropped by 20% from February to April. That marks the steepest three-month decline since May of 2020. However, sales for non-luxury homes only fell by 5.4% during the same period.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO