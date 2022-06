Entries for the Lutz 4th of July Cake Contest can be dropped off at the Lutz Community Center, 98 First Ave., N.W., between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., on July 3; or between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., on July 4. Cakes must be no larger than 9 inches by 13 inches. Cakes or pies that require refrigeration will not be accepted. Categories include: Adult Best Decorated; Adult Best Tasting; Youth Best Decorated (ages 11 to 18); Youth Best Decorated (10 and younger); Youth Best Tasting (11 to 18); Most Patriotic (all ages); Guv’na Favorite; Cupcakes Best Decorated; Best Pie (all ages); and Youth Best Tasting (10 and younger). All entries will be auctioned off after the parade. For information, email.

LUTZ, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO