Bard College Assistant Professor of Physics Antonios Kontos Receives $210,000 Grant from the National Science Foundation to Support Research in Measuring Gravitational Waves
Bard College has received a $210,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in support of Assistant Professor of Physics Antonios Kontos’s proposal “Research in Light Scattering Metrology for Gravitational Wave Optics.” The three-year NSF grant supports his continuing research, summer research assistants, and equipment. All research projects are to be...www.bard.edu
