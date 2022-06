With the first round of votes tallied, two Democrats are likely to face-off in November to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier in Congress. State Assembly member Kevin Mullin and San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who were ahead in early polling, are leading the pack in the race to represent California’s newly redrawn Congressional District 15. If the results hold, Mullin and Canepa — who currently have 41 and 23.4 percent of the vote, respectively — will face each other in a runoff election on Nov. 8.

