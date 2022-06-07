Games Corner

Train like a pro with the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches. This collection includes the Forerunner 255, Forerunner 255S, Forerunner 255 Music, and Forerunner 255S Music. Designed for runners, each smartwatch hosts a range of features and training tools to help you strive. This includes a morning report—a feature that shares information about last night’s sleep, HRV status, daily workout suggestions, and the day’s weather. Another new feature is full triathlon support, enabling you to easily toggle between sports at the press of a button. Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series tracks heart rate variability to receive a better understanding of your recovery and overall wellness. You’ll also receive access to Garmin Pay. This enables you to breeze through checkouts by making payments from your wrist. Finally, these smartwatches offer personalized training and recovery insights, such as built-in workouts.
Comments / 0