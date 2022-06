Editor’s note: The May letter of the month reacted to the leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. What if men had the babies? Ever think about that? There would most likely be an abortion clinic on every street corner with the government covering the costs and any charges. As a woman, it is my body — and my accidentally fertilized egg — so in all fairness what I do about it is my private business. A fertilized egg is not a baby. Since we are telling others what to do with their bodies, let’s pass a law that every man who is not paying his child support must be sterilized.

