The City of Kalispell Sewer Department will be performing maintenance in the alley between E Center St & 1st Street E and 2nd & 3rd Ave E. The work is scheduled to start Tuesday, June 14th and is expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday, June 15th– weather permitting and scheduling availability of materials and equipment. Work will begin at approximately 8:00 am and continue to 5:00 pm.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO