8 W Monroe Street #410

Conveniently located 2bedroom + 1bath Garden apartment located in Logan Square/East Humboldt Park! Enjoy the living room that flows directly into your kitchen/dining room with beautiful manufactured hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops with plenty of room to maneuver around with a dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove. One bedroom can accommodate up to a queen-sized bed along with a small set of drawers and the other can accommodate a full-sized bed. The unit has central heating and air conditioning with free, common laundry facilities (washer/dryer) located in the basement. SLAB ASSIGNED PARKING IS INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL AMOUNT! The building is located steps away from North Ave and only a few minutes away from Cermak Produce and Walgreens, the beautiful Humboldt park, along with a mixture of restaurants nearby. Renter's insurance is required. Pets are allowed up to 60 lbs per pet with a non-refundable, one-time $250 pet fee (per pet; max 2 pets). A one-time, non-refundable move-in-fee is fee is required in lieu of a Security Deposit.

HUMBOLDT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO