2157 Mariposa Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22121616)

Your perfect cabin in the mountain awaits you in Big Bear Lake! This cabin is perfectly situated within strolling distance to the lake and a quick drive to the village and alpine magic slides. No stone has been left unturned with this picture perfect mountain retreat. This cabin has a wonderful elevation with great views. The back deck overlooks a backyard filled with fruit bearing trees that you will bring back to all of your friends. This home sits on a strong foundation and offers a storage area under the house for your personal storage or bikes. Inside the home has an open living area with additional seating at the live edge wood bar. Upstairs there is plenty of sleeping space for you and your guests.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO