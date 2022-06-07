ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

2157 Mariposa Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22121616)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique A frame, Very cute and ready for you! 3 bd 1 ba with one car garage, just outside the city, in ranch area near Erwin Lake . Bit secluded from the crowds of the city, yet close enough to go for quick drive into town to go shopping, sight seeing,...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
tylerwoodgroup.com

2012 Manzanita Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22124788)

BEAUTIFUL AND MASTERFULLY BUILT MODERN LOG HOME NEAR THE FOREST! ~ Enjoy a peaceful setting, many outdoor amenities, and pride of ownership in a desirable location ~ National Forest, excellent hiking and mountain bike trails are just up the street ~ Around the corner from other great attractions such as tennis, pickle ball, and basketball courts, as well as newly improved playground, picnic areas, skate park and dog park! ~ Built in 2010 by master craftsman, Mark Harris ~ This “cabin-in-the-woods" has such charming mountain-home vibes, from the street to the covered front porch, from the entryway to the welcoming great room ~ Featuring vaulted ceilings, energy efficient 8-inch “D Log” exterior log walls, BetterBilt dual pane windows, interior pine wood doors, forced air heating, and a tankless water heater ~ Stainless appliances in kitchen, and newer front-loading washer and dryer in laundry closet ~ Outside benefits include redwood decking, a fully fenced yard, and a one-car garage!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

143 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203245)

Well maintained cabin with real feeling of seclusion. Sits on 3 lots (7,500 sq ft total), nicely treed. Lots of decking . . . main deck is huge, additional covered decks front and rear plus decks off each bedroom upstairs. Not used much, new paint siding, decking just oiled, yard just cleaned. Separate Laundry, 1/2 bath down, Nice sized bedrooms up with good closet space. Very convenient Kitchen layout. Comes furnished. Will make a very nice vacation home or vacation rental. Don't miss the build-up underneath where the water heater is, plus storage for Kayak and patio/deck furniture. Parking pad at street level with level access. A solid value.
SUGARLOAF, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

809 E Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22125420)

THE PRICE IS RIGHT. Wait till you see the Value in this Clean, 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath 2 story Gambrel with Knotty Pine Interior, Open Kitchen and Living Room, Large Breakfast Bar, Storm Windows, Large Back Deck and Attached Garage All on a 50' X 100' Level, Fenced Lot in Great, Easy Access Location close to Schools and Park.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1052 Eagle Mountain Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203230)

There is a lot to like about this architecturally inspiring split-level home in the coveted Whispering Forest neighborhood. Situated on a 1/4 acre lot with a large fully fenced yard, upsloping and surrounded by trees, offering a feeling of space and privacy. Tiered back yard an excellent place to build a garden. Enjoy the fresh mountain breeze out on the front and back decks. Room for a crowd with 2209 sq ft and multiple living spaces. Entertainer's kitchen has tons of counter space and storage, and opens to formal open dining room. Attached 2-car garage plus workshop/man cave. Located near forest trails, lake, shopping, skiing, and everything else Big Bear has to offer. Would make a fantastic weekend getaway, vacation rental investment, or full-time residence.
BIG BEAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Big Bear, CA
Business
Big Bear, CA
Real Estate
City
Big Bear, CA
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

391 Montclair Drive #45, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203235)

Beautiful, Like New home in Whispering Pines Estates where you own the lot. It's a little over a year old and fully landscaped. The interior is impressive and spacious. You will love the beautiful kitchen and the big pantry and work space. It's open and bright with a beautiful fireplace. You won't find another like this one. It does have a 433A recorded and it's ready to go.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

767 Pine Knot Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22116779)

Charming one bedroom, one bath cabin located in the heart of the Big Bear Village. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants.With some nice decorating ideas and TLC this cute cabin can be a great get away or permanent rental. Property sits on a large street to street fenced lot with a single car garage and a workshop area. The lot offers parking for an RV and a Boat. Located in the Village Specific Plan (Village Retail zoning). Plenty of room for adding on, check with the city for specifics. Great Investment opportunity. Lots of potential.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

42895 Monterey Street, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203225)

Absolutely stunning location and views from this highly perched Moonridge cabin in Big Bear Lake! Wonderful open floor plan for all of your entertainment needs along with two large decks to take in the ski and mountain views...you will know you are in the mountains when you arrive. This cabin is in turn key condition and boasts solar panels that will eliminate your electric costs. There is also an oversized one car garage for owner storage or additional parking. Centrally located to the soon to be updated Moonridge corridor with Golf, Zoo, Mountain Biking and close proximity to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Perfect for a second home or vacation rental!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

43555 Sand Canyon Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22119445)

Unbelievable opportunity on this mountain log cabin! This true mountain retreat on over a half an acre is the one you have been waiting for. This log cabin on a secluded street to street lot with plenty of charm wit the perfect mountain setting!. relax & unwind on the large decks. The main home has an upper loft for gaming or additional sleeping. Don't miss the wonderful guest quarters and 2 car garage. Get this one to the top of your list before it is GONE!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Housing List#Hoa#Back Yard#Front Yard#Crmls
tylerwoodgroup.com

544 Waynoka Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22122546)

Your perfect cabin in the mountain awaits you in Big Bear Lake! This cabin is perfectly situated within strolling distance to the lake and a quick drive to the village and alpine magic slides. No stone has been left unturned with this picture perfect mountain retreat. This cabin has a wonderful elevation with great views. The back deck overlooks a backyard filled with fruit bearing trees that you will bring back to all of your friends. This home sits on a strong foundation and offers a storage area under the house for your personal storage or bikes. Inside the home has an open living area with additional seating at the live edge wood bar. Upstairs there is plenty of sleeping space for you and your guests.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy