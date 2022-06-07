480 Vista Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # PW22122515)

The PERFECT turnkey home!! Check out this beautiful, newly remodeled home walking distance to the Moonridge zoo, Bear Mountain's shuttle and parking lot, and some of the local's favorite restaurants and coffee shop! This charming, vintage inspired home offers an open concept floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath, sitting on a large lot of 5369 Sf. Inside you're greeted by a bright and cheerful atmosphere with high end furnishings from designer favorites like Pottery Barn and Crate and Barrel, along with special vintage finds you can't get anywhere else! But, don't forget the incredible ski slope views of BOTH Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, which can be seen while sipping a glass of wine or preferred beverage on the back deck, cozying up next to the fireplace with your favorite classic novel, or as you enjoy breakfast in bed with the peaceful songs sung by the American Robins after a long work week. If you're looking for a place to call your own, look no further!

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO