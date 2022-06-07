ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

480 Vista Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # PW22122515)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood times at the Sugar Shack! The ultimate Big Bear home where families and friends come to celebrate and relax! Featuring an open concept living space, flexible sleeping options in the 4 bedrooms, awesome vacation rental history with a 4.93 star rating on Airbnb and spacious enough for 10 guests. Well...

143 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203245)

Well maintained cabin with real feeling of seclusion. Sits on 3 lots (7,500 sq ft total), nicely treed. Lots of decking . . . main deck is huge, additional covered decks front and rear plus decks off each bedroom upstairs. Not used much, new paint siding, decking just oiled, yard just cleaned. Separate Laundry, 1/2 bath down, Nice sized bedrooms up with good closet space. Very convenient Kitchen layout. Comes furnished. Will make a very nice vacation home or vacation rental. Don't miss the build-up underneath where the water heater is, plus storage for Kayak and patio/deck furniture. Parking pad at street level with level access. A solid value.
SUGARLOAF, CA
2058 6th Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203244)

New Paint, New Flooring, New Cabinets, New Counters, New Appliances, New sinks and faucets, toilets. Real Clean. Level lot, level parking, level access. GARAGE No Garage, Parking Space(s) HEAT Gas. HOA DUES 0. INTERIOR Bedroom on Main Level , Kitchen/Dining Combo, Vaulted Ceiling(s) LOT 2130 sq ft. LOT DESCRIPTION Level.
BIG BEAR, CA
2012 Manzanita Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22124788)

BEAUTIFUL AND MASTERFULLY BUILT MODERN LOG HOME NEAR THE FOREST! ~ Enjoy a peaceful setting, many outdoor amenities, and pride of ownership in a desirable location ~ National Forest, excellent hiking and mountain bike trails are just up the street ~ Around the corner from other great attractions such as tennis, pickle ball, and basketball courts, as well as newly improved playground, picnic areas, skate park and dog park! ~ Built in 2010 by master craftsman, Mark Harris ~ This “cabin-in-the-woods" has such charming mountain-home vibes, from the street to the covered front porch, from the entryway to the welcoming great room ~ Featuring vaulted ceilings, energy efficient 8-inch “D Log” exterior log walls, BetterBilt dual pane windows, interior pine wood doors, forced air heating, and a tankless water heater ~ Stainless appliances in kitchen, and newer front-loading washer and dryer in laundry closet ~ Outside benefits include redwood decking, a fully fenced yard, and a one-car garage!
BIG BEAR, CA
699 Conklin Rd Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219080201DA)

Prepare to be impressed. This home was built in 2018 and is the perfect combination of mountain charm and modern elegance. Enormous greatroom with soaring wood and beam ceilings. Awesome rock fireplace that reaches from the floor to the ceiling. The kitchen is a marvel of granite, stainless steel and top of the line appliances. Custom lighting fixtures and decor throughout. The bedrooms are all large and well laid out. The master suite must be seen to be believed with a bathroom fit for a king and it's own private back deck. Covered front porch and large back deck with wrought iron railings. Enormous over 14,000 square foot corner lot. Wonderful location, only a few short blocks to the national forest, Snow Summit ski area and the Big Bear Village. Currently setup to be a top shelf vacation rental. Separate laundry room. Furnishings can be included at the right price. This is an exceptional property.
BIG BEAR, CA
1052 Eagle Mountain Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203230)

There is a lot to like about this architecturally inspiring split-level home in the coveted Whispering Forest neighborhood. Situated on a 1/4 acre lot with a large fully fenced yard, upsloping and surrounded by trees, offering a feeling of space and privacy. Tiered back yard an excellent place to build a garden. Enjoy the fresh mountain breeze out on the front and back decks. Room for a crowd with 2209 sq ft and multiple living spaces. Entertainer's kitchen has tons of counter space and storage, and opens to formal open dining room. Attached 2-car garage plus workshop/man cave. Located near forest trails, lake, shopping, skiing, and everything else Big Bear has to offer. Would make a fantastic weekend getaway, vacation rental investment, or full-time residence.
BIG BEAR, CA
391 Montclair Drive #45, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203235)

Beautiful, Like New home in Whispering Pines Estates where you own the lot. It's a little over a year old and fully landscaped. The interior is impressive and spacious. You will love the beautiful kitchen and the big pantry and work space. It's open and bright with a beautiful fireplace. You won't find another like this one. It does have a 433A recorded and it's ready to go.
BIG BEAR, CA
767 Pine Knot Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22116779)

Charming one bedroom, one bath cabin located in the heart of the Big Bear Village. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants.With some nice decorating ideas and TLC this cute cabin can be a great get away or permanent rental. Property sits on a large street to street fenced lot with a single car garage and a workshop area. The lot offers parking for an RV and a Boat. Located in the Village Specific Plan (Village Retail zoning). Plenty of room for adding on, check with the city for specifics. Great Investment opportunity. Lots of potential.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
43555 Sand Canyon Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22119445)

Unbelievable opportunity on this mountain log cabin! This true mountain retreat on over a half an acre is the one you have been waiting for. This log cabin on a secluded street to street lot with plenty of charm wit the perfect mountain setting!. relax & unwind on the large decks. The main home has an upper loft for gaming or additional sleeping. Don't miss the wonderful guest quarters and 2 car garage. Get this one to the top of your list before it is GONE!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
42895 Monterey Street, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203225)

Absolutely stunning location and views from this highly perched Moonridge cabin in Big Bear Lake! Wonderful open floor plan for all of your entertainment needs along with two large decks to take in the ski and mountain views...you will know you are in the mountains when you arrive. This cabin is in turn key condition and boasts solar panels that will eliminate your electric costs. There is also an oversized one car garage for owner storage or additional parking. Centrally located to the soon to be updated Moonridge corridor with Golf, Zoo, Mountain Biking and close proximity to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Perfect for a second home or vacation rental!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
42897 Encino Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203217)

The PERFECT turnkey home!! Check out this beautiful, newly remodeled home walking distance to the Moonridge zoo, Bear Mountain's shuttle and parking lot, and some of the local's favorite restaurants and coffee shop! This charming, vintage inspired home offers an open concept floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath, sitting on a large lot of 5369 Sf. Inside you're greeted by a bright and cheerful atmosphere with high end furnishings from designer favorites like Pottery Barn and Crate and Barrel, along with special vintage finds you can't get anywhere else! But, don't forget the incredible ski slope views of BOTH Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, which can be seen while sipping a glass of wine or preferred beverage on the back deck, cozying up next to the fireplace with your favorite classic novel, or as you enjoy breakfast in bed with the peaceful songs sung by the American Robins after a long work week. If you're looking for a place to call your own, look no further!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
