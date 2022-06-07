ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

1013 W Sherwood Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203146)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute as a button! Single bedroom with combo washer/dryer and upgrades that offer a cozy stay in Big Bear. Located in Big bear City, easy access and quiet street near Convention Center, Lake, Golf, Ski, Village and Zoo! This quaint cabin includes all furniture and appliances. Open design, bright and cheerful,...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

tylerwoodgroup.com

2058 6th Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203244)

New Paint, New Flooring, New Cabinets, New Counters, New Appliances, New sinks and faucets, toilets. Real Clean. Level lot, level parking, level access. GARAGE No Garage, Parking Space(s) HEAT Gas. HOA DUES 0. INTERIOR Bedroom on Main Level , Kitchen/Dining Combo, Vaulted Ceiling(s) LOT 2130 sq ft. LOT DESCRIPTION Level.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

2012 Manzanita Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22124788)

BEAUTIFUL AND MASTERFULLY BUILT MODERN LOG HOME NEAR THE FOREST! ~ Enjoy a peaceful setting, many outdoor amenities, and pride of ownership in a desirable location ~ National Forest, excellent hiking and mountain bike trails are just up the street ~ Around the corner from other great attractions such as tennis, pickle ball, and basketball courts, as well as newly improved playground, picnic areas, skate park and dog park! ~ Built in 2010 by master craftsman, Mark Harris ~ This “cabin-in-the-woods" has such charming mountain-home vibes, from the street to the covered front porch, from the entryway to the welcoming great room ~ Featuring vaulted ceilings, energy efficient 8-inch “D Log” exterior log walls, BetterBilt dual pane windows, interior pine wood doors, forced air heating, and a tankless water heater ~ Stainless appliances in kitchen, and newer front-loading washer and dryer in laundry closet ~ Outside benefits include redwood decking, a fully fenced yard, and a one-car garage!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

143 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203245)

Well maintained cabin with real feeling of seclusion. Sits on 3 lots (7,500 sq ft total), nicely treed. Lots of decking . . . main deck is huge, additional covered decks front and rear plus decks off each bedroom upstairs. Not used much, new paint siding, decking just oiled, yard just cleaned. Separate Laundry, 1/2 bath down, Nice sized bedrooms up with good closet space. Very convenient Kitchen layout. Comes furnished. Will make a very nice vacation home or vacation rental. Don't miss the build-up underneath where the water heater is, plus storage for Kayak and patio/deck furniture. Parking pad at street level with level access. A solid value.
SUGARLOAF, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1052 Eagle Mountain Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203230)

There is a lot to like about this architecturally inspiring split-level home in the coveted Whispering Forest neighborhood. Situated on a 1/4 acre lot with a large fully fenced yard, upsloping and surrounded by trees, offering a feeling of space and privacy. Tiered back yard an excellent place to build a garden. Enjoy the fresh mountain breeze out on the front and back decks. Room for a crowd with 2209 sq ft and multiple living spaces. Entertainer's kitchen has tons of counter space and storage, and opens to formal open dining room. Attached 2-car garage plus workshop/man cave. Located near forest trails, lake, shopping, skiing, and everything else Big Bear has to offer. Would make a fantastic weekend getaway, vacation rental investment, or full-time residence.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

767 Pine Knot Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22116779)

Charming one bedroom, one bath cabin located in the heart of the Big Bear Village. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants.With some nice decorating ideas and TLC this cute cabin can be a great get away or permanent rental. Property sits on a large street to street fenced lot with a single car garage and a workshop area. The lot offers parking for an RV and a Boat. Located in the Village Specific Plan (Village Retail zoning). Plenty of room for adding on, check with the city for specifics. Great Investment opportunity. Lots of potential.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

43555 Sand Canyon Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22119445)

Unbelievable opportunity on this mountain log cabin! This true mountain retreat on over a half an acre is the one you have been waiting for. This log cabin on a secluded street to street lot with plenty of charm wit the perfect mountain setting!. relax & unwind on the large decks. The main home has an upper loft for gaming or additional sleeping. Don't miss the wonderful guest quarters and 2 car garage. Get this one to the top of your list before it is GONE!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

42895 Monterey Street, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203225)

Absolutely stunning location and views from this highly perched Moonridge cabin in Big Bear Lake! Wonderful open floor plan for all of your entertainment needs along with two large decks to take in the ski and mountain views...you will know you are in the mountains when you arrive. This cabin is in turn key condition and boasts solar panels that will eliminate your electric costs. There is also an oversized one car garage for owner storage or additional parking. Centrally located to the soon to be updated Moonridge corridor with Golf, Zoo, Mountain Biking and close proximity to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Perfect for a second home or vacation rental!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

391 Montclair Drive #45, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203235)

Beautiful, Like New home in Whispering Pines Estates where you own the lot. It's a little over a year old and fully landscaped. The interior is impressive and spacious. You will love the beautiful kitchen and the big pantry and work space. It's open and bright with a beautiful fireplace. You won't find another like this one. It does have a 433A recorded and it's ready to go.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

544 Waynoka Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203202)

Your perfect cabin in the mountain awaits you in Big Bear Lake! This cabin is perfectly situated within strolling distance to the lake and a quick drive to the village and alpine magic slides. No stone has been left unturned with this picture perfect mountain retreat. This cabin has a wonderful elevation with great views. The back deck overlooks a backyard filled with fruit bearing trees that you will bring back to all of your friends. This home sits on a strong foundation and offers a storage area under the house for your personal storage or bikes. Inside the home has an open living area with additional seating at the live edge wood bar. Upstairs there is plenty of sleeping space for you and your guests.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

699 Conklin Rd Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219080201DA)

Prepare to be impressed. This home was built in 2018 and is the perfect combination of mountain charm and modern elegance. Enormous greatroom with soaring wood and beam ceilings. Awesome rock fireplace that reaches from the floor to the ceiling. The kitchen is a marvel of granite, stainless steel and top of the line appliances. Custom lighting fixtures and decor throughout. The bedrooms are all large and well laid out. The master suite must be seen to be believed with a bathroom fit for a king and it's own private back deck. Covered front porch and large back deck with wrought iron railings. Enormous over 14,000 square foot corner lot. Wonderful location, only a few short blocks to the national forest, Snow Summit ski area and the Big Bear Village. Currently setup to be a top shelf vacation rental. Separate laundry room. Furnishings can be included at the right price. This is an exceptional property.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1065 Minton Dr, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080200DA)

This cabin is a gem. Super clean and well taken care of. Tons of mountain charm.River rock accents on the exterior, large fenced lot with easy level parking. Large front and rear decks. Heavily treed with oak, pine and spruce. Great views from the front deck with a hot tub to enjoy the fresh air after skiing. Open greatroom with a floor to ceiling river rock fireplace and built in cabinets. Kitchen is all tile and knotty pine cabinets. Wood laminate floors. Kitchen nook and breakfast bar with stools. Fully furnished as you see it with quality pieces including a full log bed. Washer/dryer closet and tons of storage in the build up. This is a cabin you can enjoy for years to come.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

735 Kern Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22125832)

Cute & affordable! This cute property is ready for its new owner to make it their own & is one of the lowest priced homes in the Big Bear area! Offering one bedroom and one bathroom on a level lot with a storage shed and fenced yard. This property would make a great second home, investment property or full time residence!
BIG BEAR, CA
