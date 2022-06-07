ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Defending Against Major Nation-State Cyberattacks

By Mathew J. Schwartz
Bank Info Security
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is on "borrowed time" for a major cyberattack that could potentially seriously disrupt critical infrastructure, but the nation can secure its systems and resources to avoid such cybersecurity disasters, says Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California. Among his greatest fears is a "collapse" of...

www.bankinfosecurity.com

