42096 Snowmass Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22121431)

Prepare to be impressed. This home was built in 2018 and is the perfect combination of mountain charm and modern elegance. Enormous greatroom with soaring wood and beam ceilings. Awesome rock fireplace that reaches from the floor to the ceiling. The kitchen is a marvel of granite, stainless steel and top of the line appliances. Custom lighting fixtures and decor throughout. The bedrooms are all large and well laid out. The master suite must be seen to be believed with a bathroom fit for a king and it's own private back deck. Covered front porch and large back deck with wrought iron railings. Enormous over 14,000 square foot corner lot. Wonderful location, only a few short blocks to the national forest, Snow Summit ski area and the Big Bear Village. Currently setup to be a top shelf vacation rental. Separate laundry room. Furnishings can be included at the right price. This is an exceptional property.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO