California State

Daily Update: June 7, 2022

spglobal.com
 5 days ago

A Hurricane Of Climate Concerns Heat Up From California To Texas. As climate change poses economic and financial risks...

www.spglobal.com

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine's bid next week

The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine's EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen has said, as fighting rages in the east and south of the country. Despite reservations among some member states, EU leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, though with strict conditions attached.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asian security meeting

June 12 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and China's increasingly tense relationship with the United States featured in nearly every session of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which ended on Sunday after three days of discussions. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who gave one of the featured speeches on...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Railroads#European Union#Low Carbon Economy
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announced weekly fuel quotas for motorists on Sunday, as an acute shortage worsened and longer queues formed outside the few pumping stations still operating. This week, queues at fuel stations had become longer, with hundreds of cars and thousands of motorcycles waiting in line, sometimes for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
