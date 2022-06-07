ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

Statement from the Village Board on Anti-Semitic Incident in Northbrook

northbrook.il.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, the Village of Northbrook became aware that someone placed flyers containing anti-Semitic hate speech outside several residences in a Northbrook neighborhood. This incident is similar to other such incidents that have taken place...

www.northbrook.il.us

Related
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove church receives hateful comments via Facebook about upcoming pride event

DOWNERS GOVE, Ill. (CBS) – Frustrating and hurtful. That's how leaders AT a southwest suburban church describe the dozens of hateful comments on Facebook about their planned pride fest. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday from Downers Grove with a story you'll see only on 2. The event will be held in this parking lot here at First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. A total of 57 hate-filled messages were posted about it on Facebook. But that's not stopping organizers from having the event, with the goal of empowering those who are going to be attending....
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Mic

A Pride parade in Illinois was canceled because cops are reportedly refusing to do their jobs

Cops and queer liberation have never been compatible, so none of us should expect the police to wear rainbow g-strings and screamm, “Yas, queen” at the top of their lungs this Pride. What we should demand from law enforcement, however, is the bare minimum — which is for them to do their taxpayer-funded jobs. Unfortunately, that’s not happening in Aurora, Illinois, where an upcoming Pride parade was canceled because cops don’t want to work the event.
AURORA, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

‘Enough is Enough,’ Say Thousands Demanding New Anti-Gun Measures – Chicago

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is ‘Enough is Enough,’ Say Thousands Demanding New Anti-Gun Measures – Chicago. Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after the recent deadly mass shootings of Uvalde, Texasa Buffalo, New Yorkthat activists say should force Congress to act.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

Madigan McClain’s ally complained to former speaker’s son about people “offended” by favors

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is Madigan McClain’s ally complained to former speaker’s son about people “offended” by favors. Amid the alleged bribery plan that led to the indictment of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, the feds say his close ally Michael McClain made a phone call and complained to a previously unidentified person about someone “offended.” when people ask for favors “.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Kwame Raoul has moved, but says 'Hyde Park is in me'

Keen political observers of candidates' ballot filings may have noticed something this primary season go-around: that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's residence is no longer listed on Drexel Square. He maintained that home while his children were finishing college, and his youngest just graduated. And now, the University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington families upset Pride flags stolen five times, fear thefts could turn dangerous

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Pride month, Pride flags are disappearing in suburban Lake County have families on edge.They worry someone in their own community is stealing the flags and sending a message to the LGBTQ families who live there.Only on 2, Marissa Perlman has more from the fed up families, and why they worry this petty theft could turn dangerous.Not once, not twice, but five times, a flag was stolen from a private park in Barrington. Families now hope the new one put up lasts for more than a couple of hours.It's a private beach in Barrington proper and it's has...
BARRINGTON, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
CALUMET CITY, IL

