STILLWATER – The Big 12 family will be larger than it has ever been. You see the conference that started with accuracy in name and having 12 full-time members has never been congruent with its name since the 2011 departures of Colorado and Nebraska. From that point on the conference has been out of line with 10 members. Missouri and Texas A&M left in 2012 and TCU and West Virginia jumped into the league to keep it at 10.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO