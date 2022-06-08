ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connie Conway projected to win special election in 22nd Congressional District: AP

The Associated Press has projected Connie Conway will win the special election for California's 22nd Congressional District.

This seat was formerly held by Republican Devin Nunes, who left the position to take a role at Donald Trump's social media company.

Conway beat out Democrat Lourin Hubbard for the position.

Conway has spent most of her life in Central California and was a member of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors from 2000-2008. She attended San Joaquin Memorial and Fresno State.

While Conway has won the special election, she will not hold the seat for long. The seat Conway has won is for Nunes' district that was on the 2010 map.

For the new 22nd Congressional District, Rudy Salas holds the lead as of Tuesday night.

