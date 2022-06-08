ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva Appears to Be Close in Runoff

By Staff and wire reports
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to be headed to a November runoff election in his bid for a second term, likely with former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna, according to early ballot returns. The two are far ahead in the nine-candidate field. LA COUNTY SHERIFF. 55%...

www.nbclosangeles.com

CBS LA

Election Day: Who will be the next LA County Sheriff?

The polls on Election Day just closed, leaving five candidates vying for the position of Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They are: Sheriff Alex Villanueva:Sheriff Villanueva, the incumbent, was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.Cecil Rhambo:Cecil Rhambo has been in law enforcement for 33 years, serving with the Sheriff's Department and most recently as the Chief of Airport Police at LAX.Eric Strong: Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Eric Strong began his career with the Compton Police Department in 1993 and has spent the last 11 years with LASD.Eli Vera: Eli Vera has spent his entire 34-year career in law enforcement with the Sheriff's Department. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Division Chief. Prior to joining the department, Vera enlisted with the Marine Corps and served as a Presidential Honor Guard.Robert Luna:Robert Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department. 
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
NBC Los Angeles

Baby Hospitalized in Compton Shooting

A baby was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound in Compton. The shooting was reported at about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood...
KTLA

L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
Long Beach Primary Election Results

LONG BEACH, CA – Following the Primary Election on June 7, results show a tight race for various Long Beach offices which will all be decided in runoff elections this November. Poll results from in-person voting show a close run between Rex Richardson and Suzie Price for Long Beach...
KTLA

Man shot during Santa Clarita carjacking; 1 in custody

A teen is in custody and another is being sought after a man was shot during a carjacking in Santa Clarita Tuesday night, officials said. The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway. Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
kclu.org

Authorities say armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court justice is from Ventura County

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning. The Simi Valley man took a taxi to the neighborhood. Federal court documents say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had suicidal thoughts, and had a gun in his suitcase. He was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers found, and arrested him.
