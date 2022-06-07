ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

21 Best Secluded Cabins In Ruidoso, New Mexico - Updated 2022

By Linda Save to Bookmarks
trip101.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the Sierra Blanca mountain range, Ruidoso is a beautiful village in New Mexico. Surrounded by lush green nature and blessed with the fresh mountain air, this small village has a number of amazing spots that offer plenty of things to do and attracts local and international tourists throughout the...

trip101.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: McGinn's PistachioLand

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico offers many quirky attractions, but a 30-feet tall pistachio on the side of the road may top the list. For many people, it's an easily recognizable site in Alamogordo. "It took us three or four months, and it's beautiful," Tim McGinn, owner of McGinn's...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Downtown Las Cruces ‘eyesore’ will become a boutique hotel and restaurant, developer says

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A building that has been under construction for more than a decade in downtown Las Cruces will soon become a boutique hotel and restaurant, according to a developer for the project. "We are excited," said Bob Pofahl, one of the five general partners developing the project. "We know this building The post Downtown Las Cruces ‘eyesore’ will become a boutique hotel and restaurant, developer says appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
Ruidoso, NM
Lifestyle
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- Voter turnout in New Mexico primary

This week, KC Counts talks with Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin who shares more about voter turnout in New Mexico's Primary election. Also, we get a preview of this year's Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival in Las Cruces. Leora Zeitlin talks with Derek Lee, organizer of the event to learn more.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Silver City Sun-News

Kingston-area residents advised to 'safeguard properties' as Black Fire creeps closer

This article was updated to reflect that the community of Hillsboro is in the Planning status. GILA NATIONAL FOREST – The community of Kingston and other homesteads along Percha Creek have been elevated to a more urgent evacuation status as the Black Fire grows closer The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, June 7 that residents in the...
HILLSBORO, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Greyhound coming to Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal

Beginning Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Greyhound will start serving the City of Las Cruces’ Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal (MVITT), 300 W. Lohman Ave., as ONLY a bus stop. The City’s RoadRUNNER Transit will NOT be selling Greyhound tickets or handling Greyhound freight. Instead, customers must purchase e-tickets online...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Best Secluded Cabins#Sierra Blanca
rdrnews.com

Roswell residents plan march about gun violence

Some local residents are planning a "March for Our Lives" starting Saturday morning to encourage change by lawmakers regarding gun violence. Winnie Keller, a 2021 Roswell High School graduate, and Alan Meraz, a 2022 RHS graduate, invited Roswell city councilors and the public to the event during the council's Thursday night meeting at the Roswell Convention Center.
ROSWELL, NM
rdrnews.com

Locals march to protest school shootings, mass violence

Dozens of local residents, including one of the two youths shot in 2014 by a fellow student at Berrendo Middle School, marched down the streets of Roswell Saturday morning and gathered at Pioneer Plaza to urge changes by legislators and communities to end school shootings, mass killings and violent crime, especially when perpetrated with firearms.
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo man accused of dismembering victim after murder

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Steven Gonzales is accused of dismembering his victim then storing the body parts in five-gallon buckets at his Alamogordo home. Gonzalez was arrested back in 2020 but was not indicted by a grand jury until this week. According to investigators, Gonzalez shot Eddy Artiaga in the head before decapitating and dismembering the […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Sands National Monument, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo and Holloman Air Force Base. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 185 and 210. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
pinonpost.com

Piñon Post’s John Block wins GOP primary for NM House seat

On Tuesday, Piñon Post editor and founder John Block of Alamogordo won the Republican primary for New Mexico’s 51st state House seat, defeating two-term incumbent state Rep. Rachel Black. Block got 1,540 votes (51%) to Black’s 1,494 (49%). The margin of victory was large enough not to go to an automatic recount.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead in fatal Elephant Butte crash

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The crash was at the intersection of Warm Spring Blvd. and State Road 181 in Elephant Butte. Police say their initial investigation shows a 2019 Volkswagen was going west on Warm Springs and for unknown reasons the […]
ELEPHANT BUTTE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy