Wake Forest, NC – The Edenton Steamers won a tight game 3-2 over the Wake Forest Fungo. The Steamers improve to 5-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Steamers got on the board early thanks to an error from the Fungo. Tate Abbott hit a ground ball that shortstop Kevin Pitarra bobbled and then threw away towards the Wake Forest dugout. Nate Paulsen came all the way around from second to score and put the Clams ahead 1-0.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO