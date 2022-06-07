ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Emotions, politics boil over ahead of Oxford student march about gun violence

rumble.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun violence is on everyone’s mind after the recent deadly Texas...

rumble.com

Comments / 0

Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.

