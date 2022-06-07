Emotions, politics boil over ahead of Oxford student march about gun violence

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
Dozens of masked members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were arrested late Saturday as they prepared to stage a riot near a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, authorities say. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White told reporters that 31 individuals affiliated with the group were in...
A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
