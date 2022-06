Rookie second-round pick Josh Paschal is not taking part in mandatory minicamp this week because of what Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell termed "a lower extremity injury." "We’re trying to be smart with him," Campbell said Wednesday before the Lions' second minicamp practice. "There’ll be a couple of guys we back off of today just to be smart, try to get them out of here healthy. But all good."

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO