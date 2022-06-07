Change of neck circumference in relation to visceral fat area: a Chinese community-based longitudinal cohort study

Mask induced airway resistance and carbon dioxide rebreathing is discussed to impact gas exchange and to induce discomfort and impairments in cognitive performance. N"‰="‰23 healthy humans (13 females, 10 males; 23.5"‰Â±"‰2.1Â years) participated in this randomized crossover trial (3 arms, 48-h washout periods). During interventions participants wore either a surgical face mask (SM), a filtering face piece (FFP2) or no mask (NM). Interventions included a 20-min siting period and 20Â min steady state cycling on an ergometer at 77% of the maximal heart rate (HR). Hemodynamic data (HR, blood pressure), metabolic outcomes (pulse derived oxygen saturation, capillary carbon dioxide (pCO2), and oxygen partial pressure (pO2), lactate, pH, base excess), subjective response (ability to concentrate, arousal, perceived exertion) and cognitive performanceÂ (Stroop Test) were assessed. Compared to NM, both masks increased pCO2 (NM 31.9"‰Â±"‰3.3Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰35.2"‰Â±"‰4.0Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰34.5"‰Â±"‰3.8Â mmHg, F"‰="‰12.670, p"‰<"‰0.001) and decreased pH (NM"‰="‰7.42"‰Â±"‰0.03, SM"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.03, FFP2"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.04, F"‰="‰11.4, p"‰<"‰0.001) during exercise. The FFP2 increased blood pressure during exercise (NM"‰="‰158"‰Â±"‰15Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰159"‰Â±"‰16Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰162"‰Â±"‰17Â mmHg, F"‰="‰3.21, p"‰="‰0.050), the SM increased HR during sitting (NM"‰="‰70"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, SM"‰="‰74"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, FFP2"‰="‰73"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, F"‰="‰4.70, p"‰="‰0.014). No mask showed any comparative effect on other hemodynamic, metabolic, subjective, or cognitive outcomes. Mask wearing leads to slightly increased cardiovascular stress and elevated carbon dioxide levels during exercise but did not affect cognitive performance or wellbeing.
