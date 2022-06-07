ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change of neck circumference in relation to visceral fat area: a Chinese community-based longitudinal cohort study

By Weijie Cao
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Neck circumference (NC) has been positively associated with visceral fat area (VFA) in cross-sectional studies. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of NC changes on VFA in a Chinese community-based longitudinal cohort. Subjects/Methods. Subjects recruited from Shanghai communities were followed up...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Derivation and validation of sex-specific continuous metabolic syndrome scores for the Mexican adult population

Traditionally the diagnosis of Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is binary (present/absent). The goal of this work is to propose a sex-specific continuous score to measure the severity of MetS in Mexican adults using waist circumference and body mass index as adiposity measures. MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI indexes by sex were derived by confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) using data for 6567 adult participants of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2018. The overall fit of the two proposed CFA models was excellent. We then validated these scores using a community-based health study of 862 university participants and determined that the reliability and strength of agreement between the MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI scores were excellent. The ROC analysis of the resulting indexes indicates that they have excellent ability to discriminate a MetS classification according to the different criteria. The correlations of MetSx scores and surrogate markers of insulin resistance and obesity ranged from weak to strong. Subsequently, a retrospective study of 310 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was used to determined that MetSx-BMI score was associated with the mortality of patients with COVID-19. The proposed indices provide a continuous measure in the identification of MetS risk in Mexican adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cell type specific cannabinoid CB1 receptor distribution across the human and non-human primate cortex

Alterations in cannabinoid CB1 receptor (CB1R) are implicated in various psychiatric disorders. CB1R participates in both depolarization induced suppression of inhibition (DSI) and depolarization induced suppression of excitation (DSE), suggesting its involvement in regulating excitatory and inhibitory (E/I) balance. Prior studies examining neuronal cell type specific CB1R distribution have been conducted near exclusively within rodents. Identification of these distribution patterns within the human and non-human primate cortex is essential to increase our insight into its function. Using co-labeling immunohistochemistry and fluorescent microscopy, we examined CB1R protein levels within excitatory and inhibitory boutons of male human and non-human primate prefrontal cortex and auditory cortices, regions involved in the behavioral effects of exogenous cannabinoid exposures. We found that CB1R was present in both bouton populations within all brain regions examined in both species. Significantly higher CB1R levels were found within inhibitory than within excitatory boutons across all regions in both species, although the cell type by brain region interactions differed between the two species. Our results support the importance of conducting more in-depth CB1R examinations to understand how cell type and brain region dependent differences contribute to regional E/I balance regulation, and how aberrations in CB1R distribution may contribute to pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypothyroidism

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of Fig. 2b of this Primer, Colombia, Venezuela and Syria were assigned to incorrect categories of iodine nutrition status. In addition, two boxes in Fig. 5 were incorrectly labelled "hypothyroidism" instead of "hyperthyroidism". These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Indiana Compare to the Nation

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 84,126,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 25,713 for every 100,000 people. In Indiana, the infection rate is higher than the national average. Since the first known […]
INDIANA STATE
Nature.com

Direct in-water radiation dose measurements using Cherenkov emission corrected signals from polarization imaging for a clinical radiotherapy application

Cherenkov emission (CE) is a visible blueish light emitted in water mediums irradiated by most radiotherapy treatment beams. However, CE is produced anisotropically which currently imposes a geometrical constraint uncertainty for dose measurements. In this work, polarization imaging is proposed and described as a method enabling precise 2D dose measurements using CE. CE produced in a water tank is imaged from four polarization angles using a camera coupled to a rotating polarizer. Using Malus' law, the polarized component of CE is isolated and corrected with Monte Carlo calculated CE polar and azimuthal angular distributions. Projected dose measurements resulting from polarization-corrected CE are compared to equivalent radiochromic film measurements. Overall, agreement between polarized corrected CE signal and films measurements is found to be within 3%, for projected percent depth dose (PPDD) and profiles at the different tested energies (\(\gamma\): 6 and \(18\,\hbox {MV}\), e\(^{-}\): 6 and 18\(\,\hbox {MeV}\)). In comparison, raw Cherenkov emission presented deviations up 60% for electron beam PPDDs and 20% for photon beams PPDDs. Finally, a degree of linear polarization between 29% and 47% was measured for CE in comparison to \(0.2\pm 0.3\)% for scintillation. Hence, polarization imaging is found to be a promising and powerful method for improved radio-luminescent dose measurements with possible extensions to signal separation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of Functional Electrical Stimulation-assisted posture-shifting in bone mineral density: case series-pilot study

A training intervention study using standing dynamic load-shifting Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) in a group of individuals with complete spinal cord injury (SCI) T2 to T10. Objectives. Investigate the effect of FES-assisted dynamic load-shifting exercises on bone mineral density (BMD). Setting. University Lab within the Biomedical Engineering. Methods. Twelve participants...
Nature.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations forecasts using internet search data

As the COVID-19 spread over the globe and new variants of COVID-19 keep occurring, reliable real-time forecasts of COVID-19 hospitalizations are critical for public health decisions on medical resources allocations. This paper aims to forecast future 2 weeks national and state-level COVID-19 new hospital admissions in the United States. Our method is inspired by the strong association between public search behavior and hospitalization admissions and is extended from a previously-proposed influenza tracking model, AutoRegression with GOogle search data (ARGO). Our LASSO-penalized linear regression method efficiently combines Google search information and COVID-19 related time series information with dynamic training and rolling window prediction. Compared to other publicly available models collected from COVID-19 forecast hub, our method achieves substantial error reduction in a retrospective out-of-sample evaluation from Jan 4, 2021, to Dec 27, 2021. Overall, we showed that our method is flexible, self-correcting, robust, accurate, and interpretable, making it a potentially powerful tool to assist healthcare officials and decision making for the current and future infectious disease outbreaks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Pressure-induced high-spin/low-spin disproportionated state in the Mott insulator FeBO

The pressure-induced Mott insulator-to-metal transitions are often accompanied by a collapse of magnetic interactions associated with delocalization of 3d electrons and high-spin to low-spin (HS-LS) state transition. Here, we address a long-standing controversy regarding the high-pressure behavior of an archetypal Mott insulator FeBO3 and show the insufficiency of a standard theoretical approach assuming a conventional HS-LS transition for the description of the electronic properties of the Mott insulators at high pressures. Using high-resolution x-ray diffraction measurements supplemented by MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy up to pressures"‰~"‰150 GPa, we document an unusual electronic state characterized by a "mixed" HS/LS state with a stable abundance ratio realized in the \(R\overline{3 }c\) crystal structure with a single Fe site within a wide pressure range of"‰~"‰50"“106 GPa. Our results imply an unconventional cooperative (and probably dynamical) nature of the ordering of the HS/LS Fe sites randomly distributed over the lattice, resulting in frustration of magnetic moments.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Curcumin and metformin synergistically modulate peripheral and central immune mechanisms of pain

Metformin is a well-tolerated antidiabetic drug and has recently been repurposed for numerous diseases, including pain. However, a higher dose of metformin is required for effective analgesia, which can potentiate its dose-dependent gastrointestinal side effects. Curcumin is a natural polyphenol and has beneficial therapeutic effects on pain. Curcumin has been used as an analgesic adjuvant with several analgesic drugs, allowing synergistic antinociceptive effects. Nevertheless, whether curcumin can exert synergistic analgesia with metformin is still unknown. In the present study, the nature of curcumin-metformin anti-inflammatory interaction was evaluated in in vitro using lipopolysaccharide-induced RAW 264.7 macrophage and BV-2 microglia cells. In both macrophage and microglia, curcumin effectively potentiates the anti-inflammatory effects of metformin, indicating potential synergistic effects in both peripheral and central pathways of pain. The nature of the interaction between curcumin and metformin was further recapitulated using a mouse model of formalin-induced pain. Coadministration of curcumin and metformin at a 1:1 fixed ratio of their ED50 doses significantly reduced the dose required to produce a 50% effect compared to the theoretically required dose in phase II of the formalin test with a combination index value of 0.24. Besides, the synergistic interaction does not appear to involve severe CNS side effects indicated by no motor alterations, no alterations in short-term and long-term locomotive behaviors, and the general well-being of mice. Our findings suggest that curcumin exerts synergistic anti-inflammation with metformin with no potential CNS adverse effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

Blood gas levels, cardiovascular strain and cognitive performance during surgical mask and filtering face piece application

Mask induced airway resistance and carbon dioxide rebreathing is discussed to impact gas exchange and to induce discomfort and impairments in cognitive performance. N"‰="‰23 healthy humans (13 females, 10 males; 23.5"‰Â±"‰2.1Â years) participated in this randomized crossover trial (3 arms, 48-h washout periods). During interventions participants wore either a surgical face mask (SM), a filtering face piece (FFP2) or no mask (NM). Interventions included a 20-min siting period and 20Â min steady state cycling on an ergometer at 77% of the maximal heart rate (HR). Hemodynamic data (HR, blood pressure), metabolic outcomes (pulse derived oxygen saturation, capillary carbon dioxide (pCO2), and oxygen partial pressure (pO2), lactate, pH, base excess), subjective response (ability to concentrate, arousal, perceived exertion) and cognitive performanceÂ (Stroop Test) were assessed. Compared to NM, both masks increased pCO2 (NM 31.9"‰Â±"‰3.3Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰35.2"‰Â±"‰4.0Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰34.5"‰Â±"‰3.8Â mmHg, F"‰="‰12.670, p"‰<"‰0.001) and decreased pH (NM"‰="‰7.42"‰Â±"‰0.03, SM"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.03, FFP2"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.04, F"‰="‰11.4, p"‰<"‰0.001) during exercise. The FFP2 increased blood pressure during exercise (NM"‰="‰158"‰Â±"‰15Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰159"‰Â±"‰16Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰162"‰Â±"‰17Â mmHg, F"‰="‰3.21, p"‰="‰0.050), the SM increased HR during sitting (NM"‰="‰70"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, SM"‰="‰74"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, FFP2"‰="‰73"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, F"‰="‰4.70, p"‰="‰0.014). No mask showed any comparative effect on other hemodynamic, metabolic, subjective, or cognitive outcomes. Mask wearing leads to slightly increased cardiovascular stress and elevated carbon dioxide levels during exercise but did not affect cognitive performance or wellbeing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

miR-375 is cold exposure sensitive and drives thermogenesis in visceral adipose tissue derived stem cells

Activation of brown adipose tissue may increase energy expenditure by non-shivering thermogenesis. Cold exposure is one of the options to activate brown adipocytes. To link changes in energy metabolism with microRNA expression (miRNAs), we analyzed 158 miRNAs in serum of 169 healthy individuals before and after cold exposure. Validating the results of a miRNA array, a significant down-regulation of miR-375 after cold exposure (P"‰<"‰0.0001) was detected. These changes went along with a significant negative correlation between miR-375 and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) mass (P"‰<"‰0.0001), implicating a specific function of miR-375 in this depot. Significantly higher expression levels of miR-375 were found in VAT in comparison to subcutaneous fat (SAT). Using in silico prediction, we identified putative miR-375 target genes involved in the thermogenesis pathway. Cold-stimulation of subcutaneous and visceral pre-adipocytes (PACs) led to significantly higher expression levels of FABP4, FGF21, PPARGC1A and PRDM16 in VC-PACs. Analyzing miR-375 knock down and cold stimulated VC-PACs revealed a significant up-regulation of thermogenesis associated genes PPARGC1A, ELOVL3 and PRDM16. In summary, our findings identified miR-375 as a potential adipogenic and thermogenesis-associated miRNA exclusively acting in visceral adipose tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of selection signatures in Iranian dromedary and Bactrian camels using whole genome sequencing data

The Old World camels play an important role as one of the main food sources in large parts of Asia and Africa. Natural selection combined with artificial selection by human has affected parts of the domestic animal genome for adapting them to their habitats and meeting human needs. Here, we used whole genome sequencing data of 34 camels (including 14 dromedaries and 20 Bactrian camels) to identify the genomic signature of selection in the Iranian dromedary (ID) and Bactrian camels (IB). To detect the mentioned regions, we used two methods including population differentiation index (Fst) and cross-population extended haplotype homozygosity (XP-EHH) with 50Â kb sliding window and 25Â kb step size. Based on gene ontology analysis on the candidate genes identified for IB camels, we found GO terms associated with lung development, nervous system development, immune system and behavior. Also, we identified several genes related to body thermoregulation (ZNF516), meat quality (ANK1 and HSPA13), and high-altitude adaptation (OPA1) for IB camels. In the list of detected candidate genes under selection in ID camels, the genes related to energy metabolism (BDH1), reproduction (DLG1, IMMP2L and FRASI), long-term memory (GRIA1), kidney (SLC12A1), lung development (EMILIN2 and FBN1) and immunity (SOCS2, JAK1, NRROS and SENP1) were found. Our findings, along with further studies in this field, will strengthen our knowledge about the effect of selection on the camelid genome under different geographical, climatic and even cultural conditions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Fostering eating after stroke (FEASt) trial for improving post-stroke dysphagia with non-invasive brain stimulation

Dysphagia is a serious stroke complication but lacks effective therapy. We investigated safety and preliminary efficacy of anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (atDCS) paired with swallowing exercises in improving post-stroke dysphagia from an acute unilateral hemispheric infarction (UHI). We conducted a double-blind, early phase-2 randomized controlled trial, in subjects (n"‰="‰42) with moderate-severe dysphagia [Penetration and Aspiration Scale (PAS) score"‰â‰¥"‰4], from an acute-subacute UHI. Subjects were randomized to Low-Dose, High-Dose atDCS or Sham stimulation for 5 consecutive days. Primary safety outcomes were incidence of seizures, neurological, motor, or swallowing function deterioration. Primary efficacy outcome was a change in PAS scores at day-5 of intervention. Main secondary outcome was dietary improvement at 1-month, assessed by Functional Oral Intake (FOIS) score. No differences in pre-defined safety outcomes or adjusted mean changes in PAS, FOIS scores, between groups, were observed. Post-hoc analysis demonstrated that 22 /24 subjects in the combined atDCS group had a clinically meaningful dietary improvement (FOIS score"‰â‰¥"‰5) compared to 8 /14 in Sham (p"‰="‰0.037, Fisher-exact). atDCS application in the acute-subacute stroke phase is safe but did not decrease risk of aspiration in this early phase trial. The observed dietary improvement is promising and merits further investigation.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Genome-wide transcriptome profiling of human trabecular meshwork cells treated with TGF-Î²2

Glaucoma is a complex neurodegenerative disease resulting in progressive optic neuropathy and is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) is the predominant form affecting 65.5 million people globally. Despite the prevalence of POAG and the identification of over 120 glaucoma related genetic loci, the underlaying molecular mechanisms are still poorly understood. The transforming growth factor beta (TGF-Î²) signalling pathway is implicated in the molecular pathology of POAG. To gain a better understanding of the role TGF-Î²2 plays in the glaucomatous changes to the molecular pathology in the trabecular meshwork, we employed RNA-Seq to delineate the TGF-Î²2 induced changes in the transcriptome of normal primary human trabecular meshwork cells (HTM). We identified a significant number of differentially expressed genes and associated pathways that contribute to the pathogenesis of POAG. The differentially expressed genes were predominantly enriched in ECM regulation, TGF-Î² signalling, proliferation/apoptosis, inflammation/wound healing, MAPK signalling, oxidative stress and RHO signalling. Canonical pathway analysis confirmed the enrichment of RhoA signalling, inflammatory-related processes, ECM and cytoskeletal organisation in HTM cells in response to TGF-Î²2. We also identified novel genes and pathways that were affected after TGF-Î²2 treatment in the HTM, suggesting additional pathways are activated, including Nrf2, PI3K-Akt, MAPK and HIPPO signalling pathways. The identification and characterisation of TGF-Î²2 dependent differentially expressed genes and pathways in HTM cells is essential to understand the patho-physiology of glaucoma and to develop new therapeutic agents.
SCIENCE

