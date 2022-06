June 9, 2022 – The Decatur Park District will kick off their Summer Park Runs on Tuesday, June 14 at Fairview Park pavilion #1. Presented by Staley Credit Union, the runs are a nod to the running community in Decatur and hope to inspire more people to try out the skill. The runs are open to participants of all ages and abilities.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO