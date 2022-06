A new drug that could help to save failing marriages could be available in “three to five years”, an Oxford University academic has said.Dr Anna Machin, an evolutionary anthropologist at Oxford University, spoke at the Cheltenham Science Festival and said that there are four chemicals in the human brain that explain why we feel love: dopamine, serotonin, beta endorphin and oxytocin.Machin said during the festival that there is “now enough known about brain chemistry” that certain chemicals could be prescribed to “enhance your abilities to find love or to increase the possibility that you will stay in love when it...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO