Society

Research: Color-Blind Attitudes and Behaviors Perpetuate Structural Racism

By Maia Niguel Hoskin, PhD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychologists say an important step in rooting out systemic racism is to first acknowledge it, rather than deny or minimize its existence. In a review article published online May 23 in the Journal of Counseling Psychology, researchers looked at 83 previous studies in which specific types of color-blind ideology were found...

Jay-Zeel Terbilinsky
3d ago

The truth is that children don't see racism They play with one another in a colorless existence The far left perpetuates racism by beating students over the head with it I think we should ban the word racism

Reply(8)
34
K Knight
3d ago

We are most comfortable around like minded people. People that have similar background and values. No one should be forced into uncomfortable associations. All cultures don't need to mix, it's a ridiculous notion. There are people that live in ways that I will never accept. I'm perfectly content to look the other way and live my life on my own terms.

Reply
16
Richard Moore
3d ago

I see character, not color. Successful people know how to handle setbacks, they keep trying. Failure prone people blame others and holler "Racism".

Reply(1)
20
