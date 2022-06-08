ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Mike Trout leaves game with left groin tightness

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ldk0v_0g3qSU1H00

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was removed from Tuesday night’s game against Boston with left groin tightness, but he isn't concerned about possibly being sidelined.

The three-time MVP grimaced in the third inning while running to first base after hitting a double off Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock. Trout easily reached second but not at full speed. He tried to stretch out the leg once he got there but came out of the game after talking with trainers.

“Coming out of the box, I didn’t feel it and then I felt like a little cramp. Then I got to second base and a little achy and tried to be smart about it. I’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” Trout said after the Angels lost 6-5 in 10 innings to tie a franchise record with 13 straight losses. “At least it isn’t nothing crazy.”

Trout was injured hours after the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon with the club mired in a disastrous slump. Trout endured a career-worst 0-for-26 drought during that skid but ended the slump with a single Monday night.

Trout hit a two-run homer to center in the first inning Tuesday. It was the first time he had multiple hits in a game since May 28 at home against Toronto. He is batting .284 and is tied for third in the American League with 14 home runs.

Trout missed the final 119 games of last season with a left calf strain. When fans saw Trout struggling with the leg, it brought up those memories.

There was no scan or MRI done after Trout left the game. Interim manager Phil Nevin remains cautiously optimistic.

“It was an easy decision to get him out of the game. He had two great at-bats. It was good to see him swing the bat like that and hopefully this isn't anything too serious,” Nevin said. “We've got to reevaluate tomorrow because these things can act funny right away. Tomorrow is really the gauge for us.”

