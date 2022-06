The Seahawks roster improved a great deal in the 2022 NFL draft (at least on paper), but there are still some big holes they’ll need to fill before they’re ready to compete again. One of the positions they don’t need to worry about is defensive tackle, where they’re about as well set up as any team in the NFL. Seattle has a talented and deep rotation of interior defensive linemen, headed up by 2021 starters Al Woods and Poona Ford.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO