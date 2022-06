“Is it just me, or has this late spring been especially chilly?” I asked my husband on one particularly cold and foggy morning back in April. Yes, we are blessed with California sunshine most of the time, so you’ll rarely catch me complaining about our weather, but I really needed to physically warm my bones. And as a mother and wife, I also needed a break that would reset my connection and help me regain my zest for life. I decided on a whim to get away—by myself—that week. I found a flight leaving Thursday to Scottsdale, Arizona, hoping a weekend in the desert would warm my soul. weekend in scottsdale arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO