ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

JACKIE L. “JACK” DAVIS

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD / FLORA / OLNEY / ROBINSON) The celebration of life service for Jackie L. “Jack” Davis, age 75, of Springfield, Illinois,...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

TIMOTHY A. “TIM” MAXWELL

(WILLOW HILL) The funeral service for Timothy A. “Tim” Maxwell, age 48, of Willow Hill, will be held Sunday afternoon, June 12, at 1:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, with burial in the Hunt Cemetery, rural Rose Hill. The visitation is Saturday evening, June 11, from 4:00 until 7:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Timothy A. “Tim” Maxwell of Willow Hill.
WILLOW HILL, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

SOON TO START IN NEWTON

(NEWTON) The 2022 Jasper County Fair is nearly a week away, set to start a week from Sunday, June 19th, and continue through Saturday, June 25th, in Newton. With Harness Racing, the Queen Pageants, an Antique Tractor and regular Tractor Pulls, Truck Pull, Livestock Auction, Go Kart Races, the Whippoorwill Rodeo, and Demolition Derby, there will also be plenty of livestock judging, inflatables, fair concessions, and much more. The various fair projects will be entered tomorrow morning with Floral Hall exhibits accepted a week from tonight and next Saturday. That’s all at the 151st annual Jasper County Fair, June 19th thru the 25th, in Newton. For more, logon at jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
NEWTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olney, IL
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Davis, IL
City
Robinson, IL
City
Flora, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Olney, IL
freedom929.com

FARM SAFETY REMINDERS

(SPRINGFIELD) Safety and health officials are reminding farmers and ag-related workers to be alert to all safety issues while working outdoors. With the spring planting season pretty much over, the wheat harvest soon to start, and a projected heat wave expected next week, everyone is urged to take those needed precautions to stay safe both on and off the farm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

MONDAY NIGHT MEETINGS

(OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County this coming Monday night, June 13th :. * the Olney City Council will meet at 6:00 at the Olney City Hall. * the Noble Village Board will meet at 7:00 at the Village Hall in Noble. Both meetings are open to...
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

JUNE’S REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had its regular monthly meeting for June last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all bills – $275,556 in county claims, $196,000 of which was paid by ARPA funds, plus $225,004 in non-county claims : approved the $2,300 purchase of a fire proof filing cabinet for the Courthouse : approved a Pictometry Contract Extension for aerial photography in Richland County : reviewed and adopted a Solar Farm Energy ordinance : noted that Richland County will soon be increasing from two to three probation officers, therefore additional office space will be needed : heard a request to consider a new health office for Richland County : noted that the second and final round of ARPA funds will soon arrive : and took no action, other than to adjourn, after a closed session to discuss negotiations and personnel : the Richland County Board’s next regular monthly meeting will be July 14th.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

TWO HOUR EVENT IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) The U.S. Postal Service has a Job Fair today at the Olney Post Office, at 330 South Whittle Avenue, running from 11:00 to 1:00. During the two hour event, those interested can stop by, pick up a flier, and learn how to apply for a Postal job online, or meet with Postal Service personnel who hire for the Olney area. That’s today from 11:00 to 1:00.
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
freedom929.com

SCHEDULE FOR THE NEXT WEEK

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the dumpsters at the County Highway Building, along Route 33, northeast of Newton, open today, from now until 3:30 this afternoon. Next week’s schedule for the rural dumpsters is next Tuesday morning at the Smallwoood site, next Wednesday morning at the Gila location, and next Thursday morning at the Ste. Marie site. Call the Highway Department next week at 783-2915.
NEWTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy