ELITE+: NC State Safety Cyrus Fagan Is Thankful For What NIL Can Provide

NC State football’s 2023 recruiting class grew by one this week — with the commitment of Charlie Symonds. Symonds, a 3-star offensive tackle, is now the fourth commitment in the 2023 cycle for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. All four of those commitments have come on the offensive side of the ball. Here’s a look at NC State’s growing 2023 class, plus one headline prospect that NC State must compete with a couple power programs to land.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO