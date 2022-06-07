ELITE+: NC State Safety Cyrus Fagan Is Thankful For What NIL Can Provide

NC State football’s 2023 recruiting class grew by one this week — with the commitment of Charlie Symonds. Symonds, a 3-star offensive tackle, is now the fourth commitment in the 2023 cycle for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. All four of those commitments have come on the offensive side of the ball. Here’s a look at NC State’s growing 2023 class, plus one headline prospect that NC State must compete with a couple power programs to land.
NC State has landed a commitment from Watertown (CT) The Taft School offensive tackle Charlie Symonds. Symonds picked NC State over offers from Stanford, Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Cal, Maryland, Michigan State, Wake Forest, and Virginia, among others. At 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds, Symonds projects to play offensive tackle...
NC State 2023 commitments Lex Thomas, Javonte Vereen, and Darion Rivers attended a Wolfpack camp session over the weekend, and here is a collection of photos of the trio in action. NOTE: Click on each photo to view and/or download a larger version.
Your average North Carolina baseball fan is going to have a tough time attending this weekend's Super Regional series vs. Arkansas. The Tar Heels have announced that tickets won't be going on sale until Saturday - and they're standing room only. The rest of the tickets have been purchased by...
Durham, N.C. — It's a big week for graduating seniors in Durham. Most graduation ceremonies will occur between June 10 and June 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University, but some some small high schools will hold ceremonies at other locations. Since tickets to high school graduation ceremonies...
After clinching their regionals Monday, both North Carolina and East Carolina will host in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. On Tuesday, the NCAA released the schedules. The 10-seed Tar Heels will begin its best two-of-three series against Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Boshamer Stadium...
RALEIGH — The 95th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball was held June 4 at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. The event, sponsored by the Terpsichorean Club, was delayed due to COVID restrictions that prevented large gatherings during 2020 and 2021. The Ball is traditionally held in early September. The 2022 Ball will return to that traditional date.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke has hired former Nike executive Rachel Baker as the general manager of its men’s basketball program. The move announced Tuesday was made to help the Blue Devils better navigate a new era of college sports when players may cash in on their name, image and likeness rights.
Former Duke guard Joey Baker is taking a trip to Ann Arbor. According to Chris Balas of On3Sports, Baker is currently visiting Michigan. Baker averaged 4.1 points per game during four seasons with the Blue Devils. Last year, the senior shot a career-best 40.5 percent from three-point range. He entered...
Death. Financial struggles. Guilt. Former North Carolina A&T and Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen has carried weight that no one should. More than a 5’6″ and 190-pound athlete under a helmet and pads, Cohen’s story is one of tragedy, triumph, and hope. Tested beyond belief, Tarik...
It's a big weekend for beer, pimento cheese and BBQ lovers in the Triangle. Pimento Cheese Festival (Cary Downtown Park, 319 South Academy St., Cary) - Enjoy live music, grab a drink from local breweries, and taste some of the best pimento cheese samples from local restaurants on Saturday. You can even test your skills in the pimento cheese sculpting contest.
Durham, N.C. — In recent years, Alley Twenty Six has carved out its own niche in Durham's blossoming bar and restaurant scene, a challenging enough endeavor for many places in a cutthroat industry. This month, however, the craft cocktail bar will enjoy a national spotlight of sorts, one that...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
Romeo's Pizza will open a franchise in Cary, North Carolina, the week of June 20th, with additional locations opening throughout the state in the summer and fall of 2022, according to a press release. "We chose North Carolina specifically as our main target state for expansion and are really looking...
Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
SEVEN SPRINGS – Chase your dreams and holding nothing back. It’s advice that Edgar Victoriano Apolonio decided to follow and he’s about to begin a journey he never expected to take. The Spring Creek senior will attend the International Soccer Academy at the University of Northumbria at...
Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham, the Community Safety and Wellness Task Force is asking for city funding to hold “listening sessions” with gun violence survivors in hopes of helping to better address the problem. On Thursday afternoon, co-chairs...
