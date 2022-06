A Santa Barbara County winemaker’s pinot noir has a starring role in a new digital short-form series, “Cooper’s Bar,” in its first season on AMC. Brian and Kimberly Loring are siblings and co-owners of Loring Wine Co. in Lompoc. They produce mostly pinot noir and chardonnay sourced from vineyards in the Sta. Rita Hills, on the Central Coast and in the Santa Lucia Highlands region of Monterey County.

