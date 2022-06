A second chance for terrapins: This morning, we hosted students from the Stone Harbor Kindergarten who were here to release headstarted diamondback terrapins into the marsh. These terrapins were rescued as eggs from road-killed females in 2021 and raised for a year at Stockton University. Today, after a year of learning about these turtles and raising funds through cookie sales to support them, these remarkable kids and their teacher – with the dedicated terrapin research and conservation work of The Wetlands Institute and Stockton University and the generous support of Sturdy Savings Bank – helped give them a second chance at life.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO