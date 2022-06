Rays uniform with rainbow logoRaysBaseball on Twitter. Just days after Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for a new spring training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team - which coincided with a warning for companies like the Rays, to not get involved with political activism - the team held its annual Pride Night game against the Chicago White Sox on June 4.

