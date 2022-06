The Andy Wheelock Band will perform in the University of Wyoming’s Summer Concert Series from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, on Simpson Plaza. The Summer Concert Series -- free and open to the public -- features a different band each Wednesday in June and July, except for June 22 and July 6. Lunch will be available to purchase for $9. UW’s 7220 Entertainment sponsors the concerts this summer.

