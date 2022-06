In his 19th game since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma, Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic has exited with an apparent injury. During the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game against Angels affiliate Salt Lake, Kelenic ripped an RBI double to right field and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Bees second baseman Kean Wong. But as Kelenic got up from his slide, he began to grab at his back left thigh.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO