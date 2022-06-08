EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
By Bella Caracta
WOWT
3 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The talk of the town Tuesday — and certainly on social media — was the closing of another longtime Omaha favorite restaurant: local fish market and tavern Joe Tess Place, specializing in fried carp. Joe Tess Place is a staple in Omaha for...
Khao Niao Thai-Lao Restaurant is located at 156th and Ruggles Street in Omaha. The family-owned restaurant is serving up Thai and Lao favorites for everybody!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with owner and head chef Amphayvanh Alstatt to talk about what's on the menu!. For more restaurants featured...
OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling. So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned. Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general...
OMAHA, Neb. — Omahans are experienced hosts every June. So KETV NewsWatch 7 asked viewers for the best tips and tricks for the College World Series. From parking to restaurants, here's everything you need to know from those who know the city best. Food. Best restaurants. Pitch. Lisa's Radial...
R&R Realty Group knew it was a risk three years ago to start building an upscale west Omaha office park — without having first secured any tenants. The developer was counting on an abundance of frills and an alluring atmosphere to draw talent-hungry businesses to Fountain Ridge. An amphitheater, rooftop deck, wellness center and patio […]
The post Build it and they will come? In this case, Fusion Medical Staffing is — to west Omaha’s Waterford appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With prices soaring at the pump and on the shelf, many families are struggling to put food on the table. Food banks across the country are trying to help ease that burden. Saturday, Food Bank for the Heartland hosted their Stuff the Truck event at the...
Inflation has hit a new 40-year high as consumer prices surge across the country. The prices of food, energy, rent and gas all jumped last month; it's up 8.6 percent from 12 months earlier. The jump in fuel is one of the biggest factors: the national average is $4.99 now...
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us only have a cell phone, but for senior citizens living in rural Nebraska, a landline can feel like a lifeline. A couple living southwest of Omaha is having issues with their phone company Windstream. After a powerful winter wind storm knocked out their...
(Omaha, NE) -- A North Omaha park is getting money for new renovations. The Omaha World Herald reports the Gallagher Family Foundation has donated $1.2-million to the Omaha Parks Foundation so improvements can be made to Gallagher Park. Improvements will include a new playground and splash pad and improvements to the pool and plaza. The project is expected to be done in 2024.
When Eric Wieseler graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004, the plan was to come back to Omaha and look for a job with some of the corporate giants. Instead, he looked up. “I lived downtown and really enjoyed the Old Market. I think it’s an incredibly unique place...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mixed messages are surrounding the fate of the St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry. Clients were being told Friday that the North Omaha food pantry would be closing next week. Volunteers say that some were brought to tears when they found out. Earnesteen Haynes is 84...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This may be the best reason you’ll ever have to stop for drinks after work. The Capital Humane Society is hosting a beer tasting event later this month, with all proceeds going straight to the shelter. There will be a wide variety of cider,...
(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Athena is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who has been at the shelter since May 4. Like a typical Malinois, she's intelligent and athletic. If you have a...
(Omaha, NE) -- The Sunday Omaha Farmers Market is temporarily moving locations this weekend. The Omaha Farmers Market will relocate its Sunday Market in Aksarben Village on Sunday, June 12 to accommodate the Omaha Summer Arts Festival. The Market will take place across the street at Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open from 9am to 1pm.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wave of Americans choosing to promote their own business over punching somebody else’s clock is growing. The nationwide post-COVID entrepreneurship sweep is also hitting close to home. If you asked Jazlin Contreras what she does for a living, she’d say her dream job.
