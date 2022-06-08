ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

CA primary election: Latest election results in Central California

 2 days ago

Election results have begun to pour in as voting centers close in Central California and across the state.

We will go live with special coverage after the polls close at 8:30 pm, bringing you up-to-the-minute results from across the Valley. Watch our live coverage on the ABC30 Central California app.

By 8 pm Tuesday, the election office will report results from vote by mail ballots received through Monday -- an estimated 60,000-70,000.

Sometime after 11 pm, two to three more results updates are expected.

The election office will also disclose how many outstanding ballots there are.

By Friday, nearly all ballots are expected to be tallied.

CA PRIMARY ELECTION COVERAGE

LOCAL RACES

  • John Zanoni holds early lead in race for Fresno County Sheriff

  • Connie Conway holds early lead for special election in 22nd Congressional District

  • Adam Gray holds narrow lead for 13th Congressional District

  • Jim Costa holds early lead for election in 21st Congressional District

  • Rudy Salas holds early lead in election for new 22nd Congressional District

  • Measure Z: 84% vote 'Yes' on extending sales tax for Fresno zoo improvements

    • STATE RACES

  • California primary election: Top races to watch, including governor, attorney general

  • San Francisco ousts liberal DA Chesa Boudin in heated recall

