Lancashire officers who saved man from fire up for bravery award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo police officers who saved a man's life by running into a burning building have been nominated for a bravery award. PC Simon Wheeler and PC Paul Rogers-Thomas were first on the scene of the fire in Skelmersdale in April 2021. They extinguished a chip pan fire and rescued...

