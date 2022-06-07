ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Schalke appoints Frank Kramer as coach for Bundesliga return

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke appointed Frank Kramer as coach on Tuesday to help ensure the team's survival in the Bundesliga after one season in the second division. The Gelsenkirchen-based club said Kramer has signed for two seasons and will replace Michael Büskens, who led the team...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Netherlands vs. Poland Highlights I UEFA Nations League

Poland got off to a hot start, going up 2-0 on the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League. The Dutch responded early in the second half thanks to goals from Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries. Memphis Depay had a chance to win the game for the Netherlands, but missed a crucial PK in stoppage time.
UEFA
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Croatia, pick

Defending World Cup and Nations League champion France desperately is seeking its first win at the Nations League as Les Bleus play host to Croatia in a Group A1 match. The game — a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final — kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Monday at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, just north of Paris. The match can be seen on FS1.
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Portugal without Ronaldo at Switzerland in NL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Portugal visits Switzerland aiming to keep the lead of its Nations League group, but will have to do without Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach Fernando Santos says his decision to leave Ronaldo, João Moutinho and Rafael Guerreiro off his squad was not due to injury worries but rather “normal management.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo scored twice to lead Portugal to a 4-0 rout of the Swiss when they played in Lisbon last week. On Thursday he started Portugal’s 2-0 win over the Czech Republic. While Portugal plays in Geneva, Spain hosts the Czechs in Malaga. Spain was held 2-2 in Prague in their first meeting. Portugal leads Group 2 of League A with seven points. Spain is next with five. The Czech Republic has four and the Swiss zero points.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy